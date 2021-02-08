CBS Is Getting Criticized For Its Halftime Show Audio

It wouldn’t be a Super Bowl without a few hiccups during the broadcast. This time around, though, it had to do with the audio quality for the halftime show.

The Weeknd was the halftime performer for this year’s Super Bowl, signing hits like ‘Blind Lights,’ ‘Can’t Feel My Face’ and ‘Starboy.”

While the performance from The Weeknd was entertaining, the audio mix from CBS didn’t sound great. There were several people complaining about the audio quality on social media.

CBS’ audio wasn’t an issue for Jim Nantz or Tony Romo during the first half of the game, but obviously that didn’t carry over to the halftime show.

Here are some of the complaints about CBS’ audio:

They couldn’t get the man a good mic for the Super Bowl? https://t.co/PpeIrGsN5j — Colb (@___Colb___) February 8, 2021

CBS has botched the audio on this halftime show… I can barely hear the weekend. — The Scrum Sports (@TheScrumSports) February 8, 2021

The audio mixer for CBS is having a nightmare right now — Thomas Northcutt (@RealTCutt) February 8, 2021

Obviously those watching at home couldn’t fully enjoy the halftime show, but the 22,000 fans in attendance at Raymond James Stadium were clearly enjoying it.

The Weeknd deserves a ton of credit for the show he put on tonight in Tampa. As for CBS, hopefully its audio issues don’t linger into the second half of this game.

Kansas City currently trails by double digits to Tampa Bay, but Patrick Mahomes has proven in the past that he can lead a comeback in the blink of an eye.