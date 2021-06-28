CBS Sports Names The Best Head Coach In The NFL

The NFL’s current crop of head coaches is stacked with a strong combination of longtime veterans and up-and-coming young talents. Seven newcomers will take on their first full-time gigs this year, making for an interesting group of franchise leaders in 2021.

Although the NFL is stacked with coaching talent, only one individual can holder the title of “best head coach.” On Monday, CBS Sports revealed its pick for the No. 1 leader in the league.

In a recent set of rankings, the CBS Sports staff named Andy Reid the top coach in the NFL. The Kansas City Chiefs leader has been at the helm of the most consistent team in the league for the last three years and is just a season removed from winning the Super Bowl. He narrowly eked out New England Patriots legend Bill Belichick for the top spot.

Here’s what CBS Sports’ Cody Benjamin had to say about putting Reid atop the list:

It seems darn near impossible to think of Reid without Patrick Mahomes, the NFL’s model QB and arguably the most naturally gifted passer this side of Aaron Rodgers. But there’s evidence for Reid’s coaching ability well beyond No. 15: He went 14 strong years in Philadelphia, guiding a whopping five NFC title-game appearances, then instantly coaxed playoff results from Alex Smith in Kansas City, all before completely remaking his own offense to capitalize on Mahomes and his weapons’ backyard-ball athleticism. For years, he always approached the big game. Then he won it. Now, as the perfect player-friendly and always-creative overseer of some of the NFL’s best talent, he’s a perennial candidate to win it all again.

Since arriving in Kansas City, Reid has gone 91-37 in the regular season. Alongside Mahomes, he’s led the Chiefs to three straight AFC Championships and should be able to bring the group back in 2022.

The only knock against Reid is his postseason performance. In 32 playoff games with the Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles, he’s posted a record of just 17-15.

Winning Super Bowl LIV earned Reid his respect and quieted skeptics for the time being, but another early postseason exit would cast further doubt on his claim to being the best head coach in the NFL.