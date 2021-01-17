Everyone’s Making The Same Joke About Chad Henne Today

Chad Henne is the quarterback the rest of the way for the Kansas City Chiefs. Based on Henne’s history against Ohio teams, that probably isn’t good news for the reigning Super Bowl champions.

Patrick Mahomes is officially out for the remainder of the AFC Divisional Round playoff game. The superstar quarterback took a nasty-looking hit on an option play. Mahomes appeared to be woozy as he made his way off the turf.

The Chiefs quarterback was taken into the injury tent and then the locker room for concussion evaluation. He’s since been ruled out, officially.

“Patrick Mahomes has been downgraded to out,” the Chiefs announced.

Kansas City is leading Cleveland, 22-17, midway through the fourth quarter. The Browns just got the ball back thanks to a bad interception from Henne.

Henne, who played collegiately at Michigan, does not have the best history against Ohio football teams. The former Wolverines quarterback went 0-4 against Ohio State during his time in Ann Arbor.

Henne will look to get a bigger win against the Cleveland Browns in the fourth quarter of this afternoon’s AFC Divisional Round playoff game.

The game between Kansas City and Cleveland is airing on CBS.