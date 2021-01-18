Look: Chad Henne’s LinkedIn Profile Is Going Viral

Chad Henne made the play of the day in the Kansas City Chiefs’ Divisional Round win over the Cleveland Browns on Sunday. Henne, playing in place of an injured Patrick Mahomes, completed a pass on 4th and 1 to seal the 22-17 win for the reigning Super Bowl champions.

Mahomes wasn’t able to play in the fourth quarter as he was in concussion protocol, but he was in good enough shape to tweet.

The superstar quarterback took to social media to tweet about Henne and the epic win on Sunday night.

“#HenneThingIsPossible,” Mahomes tweeted. The tweet quickly went viral, with more than 36,000 retweets and 200,000 likes.

Henne was asked about the viral social media post after the game. The former Michigan Wolverines quarterback said his only social media profile is on LinkedIn, so he doubts he’ll see the hashtag.

“I doubt the hashtag is on LinkedIn,” Henne added.

Someone asked if Chad Henne is aware of #hennethingispossible circulating on social media. Henne says he’d only be aware of it if it’s on LinkedIn. “I doubt the hashtag is on LinkedIn,” he added. I have many questions… but let’s just all move on, cool? — Jeff Darlington (@JeffDarlington) January 18, 2021

It turns out that Henne wasn’t lying.

The longtime NFL quarterback is indeed on LinkedIn.

Henne will potentially be able to add “AFC Championship Game starting quarterback” to his LinkedIn resume. Mahomes’ status for next Sunday’s game is currently up in the air.

The Chiefs and the Bills are set to meet at Arrowhead Stadium next weekend.