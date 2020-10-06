The Spun

The Chiefs Set An Impressive NFL Record With Their Win Tonight

Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes celebrating during a game.KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - JANUARY 20: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs gestures in the second half against the New England Patriots during the AFC Championship Game at Arrowhead Stadium on January 20, 2019 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

It wasn’t particularly pretty, but the Kansas City Chiefs made NFL history with their 26-10 win over the New England Patriots tonight.

With the victory, the Chiefs moved to 4-0 on the season. It is the fourth-straight year they’ve started off 4-0, an NFL record.

Think about that stat for a second. The last three years, Kansas City has started 4-0 with Patrick Mahomes, but also reeled five wins to kick off 2017 with Alex Smith starting at quarterback.

Also, of all the great teams and dynasties the NFL has seen–Brady/Belichick Patriots, the 70s Steelers, 80s 49ers, 90s Cowboys etc.–none ever were quite as good as the Chiefs have been starting off the year.

The Chiefs haven’t looked like the offensive juggernaut they are at times this season, but they’re still 4-0. They get a home game with the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 5, and if they survive that, will be 5-0 heading into a Week 6 showdown with the formidable Buffalo Bills.

Buffalo is also 4-0 heading into a date with the Tennessee Titans this weekend. Thus far, they look like a top contender in the AFC, along with the Chiefs and Ravens.


