Chiefs Add 2 Players To Active Roster Before Super Bowl

With the biggest game of the season on the horizon, the Kansas City Chiefs just made a handful of moves to their roster.

On Friday, the Chiefs officially ruled out offensive tackle Eric Fisher and linebacker Willie Gay for the Super Bowl. One day later, they placed them on injured reserve.

In addition to placing Fisher and Gay on injured reserve, Kansas City activated tight end Deon Yelder from injured reserve and linebacker Chris Lammons from the practice squad.

The Chiefs also added two players to their active roster for Sunday’s game. Both quarterback Matt Moore and wide receiver Marcus Kemp were elevated from the practice squad this afternoon.

ESPN’s Field Yates noted that Moore and Kemp will be on the roster for the sole purpose of having depth. After all, it’s the final game of the season.

The Chiefs have placed OT Eric Fisher and LB Willie Gay on IR, while activating TE Deon Yelder from IR and LB Chris Lammons from the practice squad. QB Matt Moore and WR Marcus Kemp have been elevated from the practice squad. Depth for #SuperBowlLV. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) February 6, 2021

Moore will be the third-string quarterback on the depth chart behind Patrick Mahomes and Chad Henne.

Not only did the Chiefs add two players to their main roster on Saturday, they also activated center Daniel Kilgore off the reserve/COVID-19 list. He tested negative all week and is good to go, per NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport.

Will the Chiefs capture back-to-back Super Bowl titles? We’ll find out tomorrow night on CBS.