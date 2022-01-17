Chiefs Add Player To Injury Report Sunday Night

The Kansas City Chiefs added a new player to their injury report just a few hours before they took the field against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Chiefs announced on Sunday evening that cornerback Rashad Fenton has been placed on the injury report. The third-year defensive back reportedly is dealing with a back injury.

He is now considered questionable with less than two hours to go until kickoff.

We are adding CB Rashad Fenton to the injury report. He has a back injury and is questionable to play. pic.twitter.com/Ey2YLN0Gjh — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) January 16, 2022

Fenton, 24, is a key contributor to the Chiefs secondary, having played in 14 games and made eight starts this year. He tallied 49 tackles, 10 passes defensed and one forced fumble during the regular season.

A sixth-round pick out of South Carolina in 2019, Fenton has been a staple in Kansas City’s secondary for the last three seasons. He was a rookie when the organization won the Super Bowl in 2019 and intercepted Buffalo Bills’ quarterback Josh Allen in last year’s AFC Championship game.

Fenton missed the first meeting between the Chiefs and the Steelers back in Week 16. If he’s not available to play on Sunday night, third-year cornerback DeAndre Baker or rookie defensive back Zayne Anderson are potential options to take on his workload.

Chiefs-Steelers is scheduled to kick off at 8:15 p.m. ET. The game will air on NBC.