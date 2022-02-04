Chiefs Announce Changes To Defensive Coaching Staff

The Kansas City Chiefs have made a couple of moves on the defensive side of the ball.

Joe Cullen has been named the defensive line coach and Brendan Daly will be the linebackers coach.

We have named Joe Cullen our Defensive Line Coach and Brendan Daly will coach Linebackers. pic.twitter.com/PQ1oz6c0wR — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) February 4, 2022

Before Cullen accepted this position, he was the defensive coordinator for the Jaguars. Jacksonville parted ways with him on Wednesday before Doug Pederson was named head coach on Thursday.

This past season was the first time Cullen was a defensive coordinator in the NFL. Jacksonville finished 17th in the league in pass defense, 20th in total yards, and 28th in points.

It’s a miracle some of those rankings weren’t a little lower considering how the Jaguars only won three games this year.

Daly has been with the Chiefs for the last three seasons and most recently had the position of run game coordinator/defensive line coach.

There could be more changes coming to the Chiefs’ staff if Eric Bieniemy gets the Saints head-coaching gig. He’s set to interview for the job after Sean Payton stepped away from coaching last week.