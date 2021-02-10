The Spun

Chiefs Announce Decision On Britt Reid After Car Accident

Kansas City Chiefs linebackers coach Britt Reid, son of head coach Andy Reid.AVENTURA, FLORIDA - JANUARY 29: Britt Reid Linebackers coach for the Kansas City Chiefs speaks to the media during the Kansas City Chiefs media availability prior to Super Bowl LIV at the JW Marriott Turnberry on January 29, 2020 in Aventura, Florida. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)

The Kansas City Chiefs have placed linebackers coach Britt Reid, the 35-year-old son of Andy Reid, on administrative leave.

The Chiefs announced the decision on Tuesday evening, five days following the multi-vehicle car crash Britt was involved in.

The multi-vehicle accident, which occurred last Thursday night, wound up injuring two children, one of which was in “critical condition” following the crash.

“Outside linebackers coach Britt Reid has been placed on administrative leave following last Thursday’s multi-vehicle event,” the Chiefs announced on Tuesday. “We remain in the process of gathering information on the incident, and we will continue to assist local authorities as requested.”

Britt is under investigation for driving impaired. He reportedly told authorities after the crash that he had consumed “two to three” drinks in the hours beforehand.

In addition to the decision on Britt Reid, the Chiefs also voiced their support for Ariel Young. She was one of the children injured from the crash who is in critical condition.

“Our focus remains on Ariel Young and her family,” the Chiefs’ statement continues. “We have reached out to the family to offer our support and resources to them during this difficult time, and we will continue to pray for her recovery.”

The multi-vehicle accident occurred just three days before Sunday’s Super Bowl LV. Britt didn’t coach during the game as a result.

Andy Reid did, though. The Chiefs fell at the hands of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 31-9 this past Sunday.


