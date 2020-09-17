Chiefs Announce Fan Who Attended Week 1 Game Tested Positive

When the Kansas City Chiefs took the field last Thursday against the Houston Texans, there were roughly 16,000 fans in attendance. Unfortunately, a guest that attended that game has tested positive for COVID-19.

The Chiefs announced the news this afternoon. It’s not ideal by any means for the NFL, but it does sound like the team has proper protocols in place as far as contact tracing goes.

“The contact tracing mechanisms that the club has in place, including parking and ticket scanning data, as well as video record review, indicate that the individual who has presented positive and the individual’s party entered the stadium in compliance with mask mandates,” the Chiefs said in a statement. “This process allowed the team to identify the other guests sitting with this individual, the service staff with whom this individual may have come in contact with, as well as any other ticket holders near this person at the time of entry into the stadium.”

Kansas City revealed that it has already found the names of the other members from this guest’s party. That could be the key to making sure this one positive case doesn’t lead to an outbreak.

It’s worth noting the fan that tested positive for COVID-19 was in compliance with the NFL’s mask mandate.

Here’s the full statement from the Chiefs:

Statement on COVID-19 positive fan.https://t.co/S3ACCQdN8F — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) September 17, 2020

With other teams set to host fans this weekend, it’s imperative that guests follow the league’s guidelines. This means that masks should be worn except when drinking or eating.

