Chiefs Announce Injury Update For WR Tyreek Hill

When the Kansas City Chiefs host the Atlanta Falcons this weekend, the offense could be a tad shorthanded. At this moment, Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Tyreek Hill are both dealing with injuries.

Edwards-Helaire couldn’t put pressure on his own two feet last weekend against the New Orleans Saints because of a hip injury. He hasn’t practiced this week in any capacity and is expected to miss the final two games of the regular season.

As for Hill, he’s been dealing with a hamstring injury for the past two weeks. The speedster tweaked his hamstring on Dec. 13 against the Miami Dolphins, but it didn’t stop him from suiting up in Week 15.

Hill didn’t participate in Wednesday’s practice for the Chiefs, which raised some concerns about his status for this Sunday. Fortunately, the Pro Bowl wide receiver was upgraded to a limited participant during Thursday’s practice.

Friday’s practice will be crucial for Hill’s status this weekend. He should be cleared for Week 16 as long as he’s a limited participant in practice to close out the week.

Hill is having yet another prolific season for Kansas City, hauling in 83 passes for 1,211 yards and 15 touchdowns. It’s nearly impossible for cornerbacks to keep up with his blazing speed.

In the event that Hill isn’t ready to play this weekend, the passing game will rely heavily on Travis Kelce, who has the second-most receiving yards in the NFL this season.

Kansas City will reveal Hill’s official status for Week 16 tomorrow afternoon.