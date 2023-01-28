Chiefs Announce Notable Roster Move Before AFC Title Game

BALTIMORE, MD - AUGUST 19: Helmets line the sidelines of the Kansas City Chiefs during a preseason game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on August 19, 2011 in Baltimore, Maryland. The Ravens won 31-13. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

With the AFC Championship Game set for Sunday night, the Chiefs have decided to make a plethora of roster moves.

The most notable move the Chiefs made this Saturday was activating tight end Jody Fortson from the reserve/injured list.

Fortson, a second-year player from Valdosta State, had nine catches for 108 yards and two touchdowns during the regular season.

The timing of this move is interesting to say the least. All-Pro tight end Travis Kelce was recently added to the injury report because of a back issue.

According to Jim Nantz of CBS Sports, Kelce tweaked his back at the very end of Friday's practice.

If Kelce is unable to go, the Chiefs will need Noah Gray and Jody Fortson to step up at tight end.

In addition to activating Fortson, the Chiefs activated wide receivers Marcus Kemp and Ihmir Smith-Marsette from the practice squad.

Additionally, the Chiefs signed running back La’Mical Perine to the practice squad and terminated the contract of Jerrion Ealy.