The Kansas City Chiefs are dealing with a number of injuries and potential COVID-19 cases heading into Super Bowl Sunday. But the latest Chiefs injury report bodes pretty well for some key contributors to the team.

Speaking to the media on Monday, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid had a positive update on wide receiver Sammy Watkins and rookie cornerback L’Jarius Sneed. Reid said that Sneed is now “good to go” after clearing the NFL concussion protocol. Watkins worked out today after missing practice on Friday as a precaution.

Snead played in nine games, starting six as a rookie in 2020. He recorded three interceptions, seven passes defended, 2.0 sacks and 41 tackles, and earned PFWA All-Rookie honors for his efforts.

Watkins had 37 catches for 421 yards and two touchdowns in 10 games for the Chiefs. But he has not played since Week 16 with a calf injury.

Both L'Jarius Sneed and Sammy Watkins practiced today, per Coach Reid. Sneed is "good to go" and has cleared the concussion protocol. As for Watkins, Reid said that he worked today and didn't practice on Friday just as a precaution. — Matt McMullen (@KCChiefs_Matt) February 1, 2021

Earlier today, the Chiefs were forced to put center Daniel Kilgore and wideout Demarcus Robinson on the COVID-19 reserve list. Their status for Sunday will be contingent on whether they pass all remaining COVID-19 tests going forward.

Meanwhile, the Chiefs will already be without starting left tackle Eric Fisher, who suffered an injury in the AFC Championship Game.

So the Chiefs won’t exactly be at 100-percent when Super Bowl LV kicks off. But they are getting healthier at the optimal time.

How will the injuries impact the Chiefs in the Super Bowl?