Chiefs Announce Significant Injury News Before Kickoff

The Kansas City Chiefs are getting ready for one of their biggest non-conference matchups in recent memory with the Dallas Cowboys coming to Arrowhead Stadium. But ahead of kickoff, they got a major addition to their injury list.

A few minutes ago, the Chiefs announced that starting safety Tyrann Mathieu has been added to the injury report. Per the announcement, Mathieu is now listed as “questionable with a knee injury.”

Mathieu has started all but one game for the Chiefs since signing for them in 2019. He’s enjoyed some of the best seasons of his career and has been an incredible playmaker for them.

In 40 games for the Chiefs, Mathieu has 183 tackles, 3.0 sacks, eight tackles for loss, five QB hits and 12 interceptions. The Chiefs defense ranked in the top half of the league in his first two years with them.

S Tyrann Mathieu has been added to the injury report. He is now questionable for today's game with a knee injury. — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) November 21, 2021

The Kansas City Chiefs defense will be hard-pressed to stop the Dallas Cowboys with or without Tyrann Mathieu. Dallas’ offense ranks first in the league, with dominance in both the passing game and running game.

The Chiefs currently find themselves in first place in the AFC West after winning three games in a row.

If they want to stay in the lead heading into their Week 12 bye, they need this win today.

Will we see Tyrann Mathieu suit up for the Chiefs today? Will he make a difference in the game one way or another?