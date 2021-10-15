Chiefs Announce Star WR Tyreek Hill’s Status For Sunday’s Game

Tyreek Hill missed practice on Wednesday and Thursday due to a quad injury, casting doubt over his availability for this Sunday. Fortunately, the latest update on the Kansas City Chiefs‘ star wideout is somewhat encouraging.

The Chiefs upgraded Hill to a limited participant during Friday’s practice session. They also listed him as questionable for this Sunday’s game.

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid told reporters that Hill was “bouncing around pretty good” during this afternoon’s practice. That’s a good sign that he’ll be able to play in some capacity this weekend against the Washington Football Team.

Even if Hill does suit up this Sunday, the Chiefs will most likely be careful when it comes to his workload. They can’t afford for him to re-aggravate his quad injury.

Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill (quad) was upgraded to limited practice Friday after missing Wednesday and Thursday, and he is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game in Washington. — Dan Graziano (@DanGrazianoESPN) October 15, 2021

In five games this season, Hill has 37 receptions for 516 yards and four touchdowns. His ability to just take the top off a defense at any given moment makes him such a dangerous playmaker for Kansas City.

The Chiefs are going to need some big plays from Hill since they’re a bit banged up on offense. Earlier this week, the team placed running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire on injured reserve.

Despite all the hype surrounding Kansas City’s offense, the reigning AFC champions are just 2-3 this season. They’re in desperate need of a statement win this weekend in the nation’s capital.

