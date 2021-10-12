Chiefs Are Reportedly Cutting 1 Of Their Wide Receivers

The emergence of Josh Gordon has officially allowed the Kansas City Chiefs to move on from one of their other wide receivers.

On Tuesday, ESPN insider Jeremy Fowler reported that Kansas City is releasing wide receiver Daurice Fountain.

“Chiefs are releasing wide receiver Daurice Fountain, per source,” Fowler said. “KC has seven receivers on active roster and needed to trim.”

Fountain, a former fifth-round pick out of Northern Iowa, didn’t make an impact for the Chiefs on offense this season. Since entering the league in 2018, he has just two receptions for 23 yards.

Considering he’s 25 years old, Fountain is young enough to receive another opportunity in the NFL. At the very least, his 6-foot-2 frame should help him find a spot on another team’s practice squad.

As for the Chiefs, they should be just fine moving forward. Besides, they still have six capable weapons on their depth chart.

The Chiefs’ receiving corps features Tyreek Hill, Mecole Hardman, Demarcus Robinson, Byron Pringle, Josh Gordon and Marcus Kemp.

If Gordon can establish himself as a consistent weapon in Kansas City’s passing attack, there’s no limit as to how explosive Andy Reid’s offense can be.

It’ll be interesting to see how the Chiefs’ offense performs this Sunday against the Washington Football Team.