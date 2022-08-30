Chiefs Are Cutting Josh Gordon: NFL World Reacts

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - NOVEMBER 21: Josh Gordon #19 of the Kansas City Chiefs plays the field against the Dallas Cowboys during an NFL game at Arrowhead Stadium on November 21, 2021 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images) Cooper Neill/Getty Images

With final rosters due this Tuesday afternoon, the Kansas City Chiefs have parted ways with veteran wideout Josh Gordon.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero was first to report that Gordon is being released. The former Pro Bowler had five catches for 32 yards and a touchdown in 2021.

According to Pelissero, the Chiefs really liked having Gordon in the locker room. At the end of the day, they just have too much depth at wide receiver to keep him on the roster.

"Gordon has shown great character on the field and in the community since he got to Kansas City and the team is open to him returning. But it’s a numbers game right now and he’s the odd man out," Pelissero reported on Twitter.

Judging by the responses on social media, NFL fans would like to see Gordon reunite with the Cleveland Browns.

Gordon, 31, used to be a superstar for the Browns. During the 2013 season, the Baylor product had 87 catches for 1,646 yards and nine touchdowns.

Unfortunately, off-field issues have prevented Gordon from reaching his full potential.

We'll see if Gordon can land on his feet before Week 1.