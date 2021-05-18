Chiefs Are Favored In Every Game But 1 This Season

The Kansas City Chiefs are favored to win every single game, except for one, this upcoming season.

According to the new Westgate betting lines, Kansas City is favored against every team but one: the Baltimore Ravens.

The Chiefs will pay a visit to Baltimore’s M&T Bank Stadium in Week 3 of the upcoming 2021 season. Right now, Ravens vs. Chiefs is a pick’em.

Chiefs-Ravens will have an interesting storyline attached to it. Kansas City acquired Baltimore’s standout tackle Orlando Brown in a trade earlier this off-season. Brown will now be tasked with protecting Patrick Mahomes.

“Favored in 16 of 17 games are the Chiefs. … The Chiefs are favored each week with the exception of Week Three, where a pick ’em line has been installed for a Sunday night game at Baltimore,” wrote Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk.

Improving the offensive line was priority No. 1 for the Chiefs this off-season. They got the job done when they acquired Orlando Brown from the Ravens.

Andy Reid‘s offense can’t flourish if the offensive line isn’t able to protect Patrick Mahomes. That much was evident in Super Bowl LV, when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defense wrecked havoc against the Chiefs.

Kansas City should be a championship favorite this coming season. The current betting lines makes as much clear.

The Chiefs are favored to win each game on their 2021 schedule, except for a Week 3 contest against Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens.