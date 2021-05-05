Chiefs Are Reportedly Signing Former Notre Dame Wide Receiver

The Kansas City Chiefs already have an embarrassment of riches on offense, but it doesn’t hurt to add more weapons when possible.

On Wednesday afternoon, NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero reported that Kansas City signed former Notre Dame wide receiver Chris Finke to a contract. He apparently impressed coaches on the pro day circuit.

Pelissero tweeted “The Slippery Fox [Finke’s nickname] impressed on the pro day circuit, catching balls for the likes of Trevor Lawrence and Ian Book, and now gets his shot with Patrick Mahomes.”

Finke was a member of the Fighting Irish for several years, hauling in 106 passes for 1,251 yards and eight touchdowns. He wasn’t just a reliable option at wideout during his college career, he turned out to be a solid punt returner as well.

Kansas City’s depth chart at wide receiver is pretty crowded at the moment, but bringing in Finke for training camp isn’t a bad idea at all.

After watching their offense get dismantled in this year’s Super Bowl, the Chiefs have gone above and beyond to improve their personnel on that side of the ball.

When it comes to the offensive line, Kansas City has added Orlando Brown Jr., Austin Blythe, Creed Humphrey, Kyle Long and Joe Thuney this offseason. The front office also gave Mahomes a pair of new weapons in Finke and Cornell Powell.

It’ll be really fascinating to see what Mahomes does with this new-look roster.