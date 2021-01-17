The Spun

Vegas Computer’s Score Prediction For Chiefs vs. Browns

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes against Buffalo.ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 19: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs prepares to snap the ball against the Buffalo Bills during the first half at Bills Stadium on October 19, 2020 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

The first AFC Divisional Round playoff game was somewhat of a disappointment in the excitement factor.

Buffalo topped Baltimore, 17-3, in Saturday night’s Divisional Round game. The Bills topped the Lamar Jackson-led Ravens to a win and secured a berth in the AFC Championship Game. Jackson and Co. struggled on offense, with the MVP quarterback throwing a crushing pick-six interception. He also missed the fourth quarter in concussion protocol.

Hopefully this afternoon’s game is more exciting.

Kansas City, the No. 1 seed in the AFC, is set to take on Cleveland on Sunday afternoon. The Chiefs enter the game as a sizable favorite, but could the Browns pull off the upset?

OddsShark’s computer model has made its prediction for the game.

Score prediction: Chiefs 32, Browns 23

Kansas City enters Sunday’s game against Cleveland as a 9.5-point favorite. The Chiefs will look to hold down a Browns team that absolutely dominated the Ben Roethlisberger-led Steelers in the Wild Card round last weekend. According to OddsShark’s projection, the Browns will cover the spread – barely – but not pull off the upset.

The Chiefs and the Browns are set to kick off at 3:05 p.m. E.T.

The game will be airing on CBS.


