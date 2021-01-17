Vegas Computer’s Score Prediction For Chiefs vs. Browns

The first AFC Divisional Round playoff game was somewhat of a disappointment in the excitement factor.

Buffalo topped Baltimore, 17-3, in Saturday night’s Divisional Round game. The Bills topped the Lamar Jackson-led Ravens to a win and secured a berth in the AFC Championship Game. Jackson and Co. struggled on offense, with the MVP quarterback throwing a crushing pick-six interception. He also missed the fourth quarter in concussion protocol.

Hopefully this afternoon’s game is more exciting.

Kansas City, the No. 1 seed in the AFC, is set to take on Cleveland on Sunday afternoon. The Chiefs enter the game as a sizable favorite, but could the Browns pull off the upset?

OddsShark’s computer model has made its prediction for the game.

Score prediction: Chiefs 32, Browns 23

Kansas City enters Sunday’s game against Cleveland as a 9.5-point favorite. The Chiefs will look to hold down a Browns team that absolutely dominated the Ben Roethlisberger-led Steelers in the Wild Card round last weekend. According to OddsShark’s projection, the Browns will cover the spread – barely – but not pull off the upset.

The Chiefs and the Browns are set to kick off at 3:05 p.m. E.T.

The game will be airing on CBS.