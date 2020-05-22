Chiefs CEO Addresses Patrick Mahomes’ Future In Kansas City

Earlier this month, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes addressed his future with the team.

Mahomes still has two years left on his rookie contract, but he’s expected to become the highest-paid player in the NFL whenever he signs a new deal. Everyone who’s ever seen Mahomes play football knows the Chiefs will do anything possible to lock him up for the foreseeable future.

The former No. 10 overall pick said earlier this month that he wants to be a Chief for life. “I want to be a Chief for a very long time……whenever that happens, it happens,” he said.

Three weeks later, Chiefs CEO and Chairman, Clark Hunt, addressed Mahomes’ future with the team. It’s clear he wants the same thing as Mahomes.

Here’s what he said on a Facebook Live event with 105.3 The Fan in Dallas:

“The negotiations are something we’ll be getting into this summer. But what he has said and what we’ve said, both sides is, he wants to be a Kansas City Chief for life, and that’s our mentality as well. We want him to play his entire career in Kansas City, and that’s what we’re going to be shooting for.”

Mahomes is going to be the highest paid player in the league, it’s just a matter of how much the Chiefs are willing to offer.

In his first two seasons as a starter, he led organization to two AFC title games and a Super Bowl victory.