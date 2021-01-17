Breaking: Chiefs Make Decision On RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire

The Kansas City Chiefs will be missing a key contributor against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday afternoon.

Kansas City rookie running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire has been out since the end of the 2020 regular season. Edwards-Helaire missed the final couple of weeks of the regular season with an ankle injury. He also appeared on the injury report with a hip injury.

While the Chiefs are reportedly optimistic about Edwards-Helaire returning in the postseason, he won’t be doing it today.

ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter reports that the Chiefs rookie running back won’t be playing against the Browns.

“Chiefs’ RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire, who missed practice time this week with ankle and hip injuries, and is listed as questionable for today, will not play against the Browns, per source. CEH is very close to returning and if KC wins today, should be back for AFC Championship Game,” the ESPN insider reported on Sunday afternoon.

The former LSU Tigers running back totaled 803 yards and four touchdowns on 181 rushing attempts as a rookie for Kansas City.

The Chiefs and the Browns are scheduled to kick off at 3:05 p.m. E.T. on Sunday.

The AFC Divisional Round playoff game will be airing on CBS.