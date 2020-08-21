Chiefs Coach Andy Reid Offers Injury Update For WR Tyreek Hill

The Kansas City Chiefs have some of the best offensive weapons in the NFL, but few All-Pro wideout Tyreek Hill is arguably their biggest.

Unfortunately, it looks like Hill’s preparations for the 2020 season have hit a snag this week. He’s apparently dealing with a hamstring injury that’s been limiting him in practice.

But according to Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, the injury isn’t anything to worry about. Speaking to the media, Reid described Hill’s injury as “day-to-day”. After he recovers, the team plans to “ease him back in” to training.

The Chiefs can probably afford to take their time with Hill. While there may be only 20 days before the Chiefs hit the field against Houston, they have plenty of players who can pick up the slack while Hill recovers. Travis Kelce, Sammy Watkins, Mecole Hardman and Clyde Edwards-Helaire can all contribute in the meantime.

Andy Reid on Tyreek Hill's hamstring injury: It's day to day. It will be a few days. … They'll ease him back in. — Sam McDowell (@SamMcDowell11) August 21, 2020

Tyreek Hill finished second on the Chiefs with 58 catches for 860 yards and a team-leading seven touchdowns in 2019. And that was all in 12 games. For his efforts, he earned yet another Pro Bowl selection.

He was just as dominant in the postseason, making five catches for 67 yards and two touchdowns in the AFC Championship Game and nine catches for 105 yards in Super Bowl LIV.

Needless to say, he’s expected to be a top contributor to the offense in 2020.

What kind of numbers should we expect from Hill this coming season?