Chiefs Coach Making Wild AFC Championship Game History

Playing in the AFC Championship Game has become a yearly routine for the Kansas City Chiefs.

This Sunday will be Kansas City's fifth-straight time playing for the conference title. They are 2-2 in their previous four appearances.

For Chiefs linebackers coach Brendan Daly, this weekend will mark his ninth consecutive trip to the AFC Championship. Daly was on the New England Patriots' staff from 2014-18 and has been with the Chiefs since 2019.

Every one of those years, he had the opportunity to coach in the AFC title game. That breaks the previous record of eight-straight trips to the AFC Championship, held by Tom Brady and Bill Belichick (2011-18).

As long as Daly keeps working for teams that employ Tom Brady or Patrick Mahomes as their starting quarterback, we figure he's got a great chance to keep this streak going.

The Chiefs will face the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game at 6:30 p.m. ET Sunday on CBS.