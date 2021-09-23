Chiefs Coach Shares Honest Admission On Sideline Incident

Tensions were running high during the Kansas City Chiefs’ Week 1 showdown versus the Cleveland Browns.

Late in the first quarter, Chiefs running backs coach Greg Lewis shoved Browns safety Ronnie Harrison. Harrison responded by shoving Lewis and was ultimately ejected from the game as a result. Lewis, meanwhile, remained in the game.

It was a controversial moment between two teams that have formed a bit of a rivalry this year. Lewis regrets getting involved in the heat of the moment, though.

The Chiefs running backs coach discussed the sideline incident with reporters on Thursday.

“I lost my cool,” Lewis said. “As a parent, I need to be a better example & defuse the situation. It’s something I shouldn’t be a part of. I’ve spoken with Coach Reid & the NFL. From that standpoint, it’s not going to happen again.”

Greg Lewis on his incident against the Browns: "I lost my cool. As a parent, I need to be a better example & defuse the situation. It's something I shouldn't be a part of. I've spoken with Coach Reid & the NFL. From that standpoint, it's not going to happen again." — Nate Taylor (@ByNateTaylor) September 23, 2021

Greg Lewis didn’t escape without punishment for his actions.

The NFL fined the Chiefs assistant coach for his involvement in the confrontation.

“According to Cleveland Browns center J.C. Tretter — who is also the president of the NFL Players’ Association (NFLPA) — the NFL has fined Kansas City Chiefs running backs coach Greg Lewis for his role in an incident involving Browns safety Ronnie Harrison Jr. during a Week 1 game between the two teams in Kansas City,” wrote John Dixon of ArrowheadPride.com.

Harrison, meanwhile, received a $12,128 fine from the NFL for his involvement.

Lewis will try and better keep his composure this weekend when the Chiefs take on the Los Angeles Chargers.