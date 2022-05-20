Chiefs Player Questioned By Police After Gunshots Damaged His Vehicle

MIAMI, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 02: Details of Kansas City Chiefs helmet before Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

On Friday, the Minden Police Department brought in Kansas City Chiefs cornerback L'Jarius Sneed for questioning regarding a scary incident.

It turns out Sneed's car was shot up in Louisiana. Thankfully, Sneed wasn't inside the vehicle when this shooting occurred.

The Minden Police Department told TMZ Sports that gunfire went down on Friday afternoon. Sneed's Ford Bronco was visibly struck by bullets.

Sneed has not been arrested nor charged with a crime. According to NFL insider Matt Verderame, Sneed was not on the scene or even in his hometown when this shooting occurred.

Safarrah Lawson, Sneed's agent, released a statement on this situation.

"A random and unnecessary act of violence occurred while Mr. Sneed was visiting his home town," Lawson said. "No one was injured, but gunshots damaged his vehicle. He was briefly questioned and released without incident."

There is currently a $5,000 reward for information that'll help lead to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible for this act.

A spokesperson for the Chiefs told NFL Network's Mike Garafolo they're aware of the incident and gathering information.

Sneed, 25, was selected by the Chiefs in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL Draft. In two seasons, he has racked up 117 total tackles, 15 passes defended, five interceptions and three sacks.