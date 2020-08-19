Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Bashaud Breeland has been suspended for the first four games of the 2020 season for violating the NFL substances of abuse policy.

This afternoon, Breeland acknowledged the punishment on Instagram, apologizing for what he deemed “off-the-field matters.”

“As previously announced by the League, I have received a 4 game suspension for off-the-field matters,” Breeland wrote. “I post this today because I want to apologize, publicly, to the entire Chiefs organization, my coaches, teammates, family and fans.

“I accept full responsibility for my actions, and I look forward to getting back on the field with my teammates to defend our Super Bowl Title.”

Breeland had been arrested in South Carolina back in April for driving with an open container of alcohol in his vehicle, marijuana possession, and driving without a license. However, it is unclear as to what the violation was that led to his suspension.

The 28-year-old Breeland started 15 games for the Kansas City Chiefs a year ago, recording 48 tackles, two fumble recoveries and two interceptions. In the Super Bowl, Breeland compiled a team-high seven tackles and intercepted 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo.

As a result of his suspension, Breeland will miss games against the Houston Texans, Los Angeles Chargers, Baltimore Ravens and New England Patriots. He’ll be eligible to return in Week 5 against the Las Vegas Raiders.