Look: Chiefs Could Be Without Several Star Players vs. Steelers

It appears the Kansas City Chiefs are the latest team to deal with a COVID-19 outbreak. On Tuesday, the team placed a whopping seven players on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Tyreek Hill, Nick Bolton, Rashad Fenton, Kyle Long, Lucas Niang, Armani Watts and Blake Bell were all placed on the COVID-19 list this afternoon. They join a list that already features Travis Kelce, Harrison Butker and Charvarius Ward.

The Chiefs are still a few days away from their game against the Steelers, so it’s possible that some of these players clear protocols in time for kickoff.

As of now, however, the Chiefs will have to prepare for Week 16 without at least four starters – Butker, Hill, Kelce and Ward.

If the Chiefs’ outbreak doesn’t settle over the next 48 hours, there’s a legitimate chance the NFL will have to rearrange its Week 16 schedule. The league has already proved that it will push back games by a day or two if needed.

Every game remaining on the schedule is crucial for the Chiefs since they’re trying to clinch the No. 1 seed in the AFC. Going up against the Steelers without a plethora of key players obviously wouldn’t be an ideal situation for Andy Reid’s squad.

The Chiefs should have an update on their COVID-19 situation when their next round of tests come through on Wednesday.