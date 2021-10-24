Chiefs Defense To Reportedly Get Major Boost On Sunday

It’s no secret that the defense of the Kansas City Chiefs has struggled through the first six weeks of the season. The unit hasn’t been able to give Patrick Mahomes and company much help causing last year’s AFC champs to get off to an underwhelming 3-3 start.

Although the defense hasn’t been up to the task so far, a major contributor will return to give the group a boost on Sunday.

All-Pro defensive end Chris Jones is expected to play this afternoon against the Tennessee Titans, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. The 27-year-old, two-time Pro Bowler has missed the Chiefs last two games due to a wrist injury.

Jones was listed as questionable on Friday, but did practice throughout the week. Now he’ll prepare to suit up up for game day for the first time since Week 4.

Jones got off to a relatively slow start this season, at least by his standards. After recording two sacks in the Chiefs first game, he’s been shut out from the category ever since.

On Sunday, Jones will be called upon to play a major role in the Kansas City front that’s trying to stop, or at least slow down, Titans running back Derrick Henry. There was some discussion earlier in the week about potentially moving the All-Pro back to defensive tackle where he began his career, to counteract Tennessee’s run game.

“I’m not sure where we’ll be with that, yet,” Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo said, via Arrowhead Pride. “But he has been inside — most of it’s been third down and maybe some second-and-longs, so he hasn’t lost all the reps in there. What’s been hard is because of the injury, he hasn’t been out there doing either-or, so we’ll see where he’s at by the end of the week — but we like moving Chris around. Sometimes, that’s dictated by the down and distance and how the play’s going — the whole thing.”

So far this year, the Chiefs ranks 28th in the league in total yards allowed per game and 28th in points given up per game. Jones should be able to help in both departments, but Kansas City will need every player on defense to step up to get the win on Sunday.

Chiefs vs. Titans will kick off at 1 p.m. ET in Nashville.