Kansas City is gearing up for a massive AFC Championship Game against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday. But the Chiefs are still unsure if one of their defensive stars will be available.

Defensive lineman Chris Jones missed Thursday’s practice as he continues to deal with a calf injury, according to the Chief’s official injury report.

This is the same injury that caused Jones to miss Kansas City’s AFC Divisional Round Playoff Game against the Texans. Fortunately, the Chiefs were able to come away with a win and advance to the conference championship.

But this deep into the playoffs, it’s of the upmost importance to have healthy key players. There’s been no official call on if Jones will play or not on Sunday But it certainly doesn’t look promising.

LeSean McCoy, Matt Moore, and Chris Jones did not practice today. Travis Kelce was limited.https://t.co/f85AuROnX9 — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) January 16, 2020

Kansas City is one win away from reaching the Super Bowl. But Derrick Henry and the Tennessee Titans stand in the Chiefs’ way.

Henry’s been the talk of the NFL the past few weeks after the Titans’ playoff wins over New England and Baltimore.

There’s no doubt Tennessee’s rushing attack will the be the toughest test the Chiefs have faced all year.

Chiefs-Titans kicks off this Sunday at 3:05 p.m. ET on CBS.