Chiefs Deny Having Naming Rights Partner For Arrowhead Stadium

Kansas City’s Arrowhead Stadium is one of the NFL’s most iconic stadiums, and one of few that haven’t sold its stadium naming rights.

However, recent reports suggested that the Chiefs were ready to sell the Arrowhead Stadium naming rights to GEHA. But the Chiefs apparently decided to put an end to those rumors today.

In an official statement, the Chiefs said that while they are happy to remain partners with GEHA, there is no naming rights deal in the works. The Chiefs made it clear that the stadium will not have a naming rights deal for the 2020 season at all.

“We have enjoyed a great relationship with GEHA, its leadership and its entire team for the past year and are very excited about where this partnership is headed,” the team said. “We’ve talked openly about the desire to find the correct field naming rights partner for Arrowhead Stadium for a number of years, and while field naming rights have always been an option to explore with GEHA… there has never been, nor will there be, a field naming rights deal in place for the 2020 season…”

Arrowhead Stadium is one of only a handful of stadiums to have never sold the naming rights. The others are Lambeau Field (Packers), Soldier Field (Bears), and Paul Brown Stadium (Bengals). Empower Field at Mile High (Broncos) is in a bit of a gray area in that regard.

Kansas City Chiefs fans are among the loudest and most passionate in all of sports. And they take their traditions seriously.

Perhaps the Chiefs will sell the naming rights someday. But 2020 isn’t the year for it.