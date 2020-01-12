The Spun

Key Chiefs Defender Won’t Play Today vs. Texans

Chris Jones celebrates with Chiefs fans in the stands.KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - DECEMBER 29: Defensive end Chris Jones #95 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates with fans after the Chiefs defeated the Los Angeles Chargers 31-21 to win the game at Arrowhead Stadium on December 29, 2019 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Kansas City Chiefs defensive lineman Chris Jones, one of the team’s top defenders, will reportedly be inactive for today’s game against the Houston Texans.

Jones has been dealing with a calf issue, which Kansas City head coach Andy Reid says he “tweaked” during the week at practice. Jones did not practice Friday after being limited on Thursday.

According to NFL Network’s James Palmer, Jones did not do enough during a pregame workout to convince Chiefs’ personnel that he’s good to go.

The 6-foot-6, 310-pound Jones led Kansas City in sacks for the second consecutive season, recording nine this fall after registering a career-high 15.5 last season.

Kansas City is already down standout rookie safety Juan Thornhill for the duration of the playoffs after Thornhill tore his ACL in Week 17. The Chiefs’ resurgent defense has been a major component of the team’s success this season, but now two key players are out.

Kansas City hosts Houston at 3:10 p.m. ET on CBS. The winner will host the upstart Tennessee Titans in the AFC Championship Game next Sunday.


