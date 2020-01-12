Key Chiefs Defender Won’t Play Today vs. Texans

Kansas City Chiefs defensive lineman Chris Jones, one of the team’s top defenders, will reportedly be inactive for today’s game against the Houston Texans.

Jones has been dealing with a calf issue, which Kansas City head coach Andy Reid says he “tweaked” during the week at practice. Jones did not practice Friday after being limited on Thursday.

According to NFL Network’s James Palmer, Jones did not do enough during a pregame workout to convince Chiefs’ personnel that he’s good to go.

Chris Jones just got done his on the field workout. He was wearing a sleeve on his right calf with a knee brace on that knee as well. I’m told he WILL NOT be active. They wanted to see the workout and make the call. Apparently didn’t see what they wanted. — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) January 12, 2020

The 6-foot-6, 310-pound Jones led Kansas City in sacks for the second consecutive season, recording nine this fall after registering a career-high 15.5 last season.

Kansas City is already down standout rookie safety Juan Thornhill for the duration of the playoffs after Thornhill tore his ACL in Week 17. The Chiefs’ resurgent defense has been a major component of the team’s success this season, but now two key players are out.

Kansas City hosts Houston at 3:10 p.m. ET on CBS. The winner will host the upstart Tennessee Titans in the AFC Championship Game next Sunday.