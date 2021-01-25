Chiefs Announce Official Injury Update On Eric Fisher

The Kansas City Chiefs are on their way to the Super Bowl, but the reigning champions have some injury trouble on the offensive line.

Kansas City offensive lineman Eric Fisher left this evening’s AFC Championship Game against Buffalo with an apparent leg injury.

The Chiefs have since announced an injury update for Fisher.

“Eric Fisher is out with an achilles injury,” the Chiefs announced on Sunday evening.

That doesn’t sound good for Fisher’s chances of playing in the Super Bowl. Hopefully it’s not an Achilles tear, but anything significant will likely keep him out of the game in Tampa Bay.

“I’ll tell y’all right now. If Fisher’s injury is bad… the Chiefs OL vs the Bucs DL is the matchup of the game for the Super Bowl. That’s the path for the Bucs to win. Just beat up Mahomes. The 49ers tried but couldn’t finish. Can Tampa finish? That’s the question,” Geoff Schwartz tweeted on Sunday night.

The Chiefs have opened as a 3-point favorite over the Bucs, but that betting line could change depending on the severity of Fisher’s injury.

The Chiefs will likely have more updates on Fisher as the week progresses.