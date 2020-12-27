NFL World Is Stunned By The Chiefs vs. Falcons Game

Few NFL games have been as stunning as the one between the Kansas City Chiefs and Atlanta Falcons on Sunday afternoon.

Kansas City, the best team in the National Football League, is trailing Atlanta, 14-10, late in the fourth quarter on Sunday afternoon.

It’s been an extremely surprising performance by Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs’ offense. Mahomes has thrown for just 230 yards, one touchdown and one interception. The Falcons’ defense has outplayed the Chiefs’ offense through three-plus quarters.

Did anyone see this coming?

The answer is no.

FALCONS LEAD THE CHIEFS IN THE 4Q 😳 (via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/jRkMjsBeHb — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 27, 2020

It’s been a crazy day in the National Football League as a whole. There are several surprising results across the league on Sunday afternoon.

The Jets are currently beating the Browns and the Steelers are looking to stage a big comeback against the Colts, among other games.

“Browns might lose to the Jets.. are the Falcons gonna beat the Chiefs? Did the Stillers learn how to play football again??” Pat McAfee tweeted.

Browns might lose to the Jets.. are the Falcons gonna beat the Chiefs? Did the Stillers learn how to play football again?? BIG 4th Quarters pic.twitter.com/4U5LYTIi3Z — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) December 27, 2020

He’s right – it’s shaping up to be a very fun “witching hour” in the National Football League this afternoon.