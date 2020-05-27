Chiefs Fans Are Loving Patrick Mahomes’ Latest Tweet

Health concerns around the country have prevented teams from conducting official team workouts, including the Kansas City Chiefs. And yet, it doesn’t seem like that will stop Patrick Mahomes from working hard this offseason.

NFL Network insider James Palmer provided an update on Kansas City’s workout plans for this offseason. He made it clear that Andy Reid’s offense is so demanding that his players will need as much preparation time as possible.

Mahomes had an awesome response to the tweet, saying “We have been back and we have been working!” It only took a few hours for him to get thousands of likes.

After taking time out of his busy schedule to celebrate the team’s Super Bowl victory, the 24-year-old phenom is working hard to try and add another ring to his resume.

We have been back and we have been working! #RunItBack https://t.co/ufqFyGioeD — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) May 26, 2020

This is exactly what defensive coordinators don’t want to hear.

Mahomes is so gifted that he doesn’t need to put in as much work as other players. However, the former MVP has the right mindset and wants to keep working at his craft until he’s the best of all time.

Over the last two seasons, Mahomes has thrown for over 9,000 yards and 76 touchdowns. The crazy thing is we might not have seen the best of him just yet.

It doesn’t matter if you love or hate the Chiefs, it’ll be fun to see what Mahomes has in store for everyone this fall.