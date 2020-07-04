Chiefs Fans Are Loving The Latest Video Of Patrick Mahomes

Kansas City Chiefs fans are going to want to take a look at superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ latest workout video.

The Texas Tech alum led the Chiefs to the pinnacle of the NFL last season, taking down the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LV. Most quarterbacks would be content to take a couple vacations the off-season after winning a Super Bowl. But not Mahomes.

The Chiefs are still recognized as the best team in the NFL entering the 2020 season. But plenty of challengers await in the shadows, including Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens.

Mahomes isn’t going to take a step back this year. The Chiefs QB has been working his tail off this off-season, evident by his latest workout video. Take a look at Mahomes’ training video below.

If Mahomes’ latest workout video is any indication, the Chiefs QB is poised to elevate his play in 2020 – which would be absolutely wild. He’s already considered the best signal-caller in the league and it’s not all that close.

Kansas City’s offense as a whole could improve as well this year. The Chiefs added LSU star RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire in the 2020 NFL Draft. He could help balance the offense, opening up the passing game in the process.

Will Mahomes guide the Chiefs to another Super Bowl win this season? Kansas City’s quest to win back-to-back Super Bowls is already in the works.