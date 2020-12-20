Chiefs Fans Are Not Happy With Colin Cowherd’s Comment

Colin Cowherd has certainly shown that he’s willing to make enemies in the sports world. On Saturday night, the FOX Sports analyst might find himself with some new critics in Kansas City.

Cowherd took to Twitter to give out a fairly rash take about the Bills. At the time, Buffalo held a huge lead against the 5-8 Denver Broncos. Josh Allen dazzled once again with 208 total yards and three scores in the first half. The Bills tacked on a fumble recovery for a touchdown in the third quarter.

But Buffalo’s quarterback didn’t stop there. He scored on the ground again on a two-yard scramble and continued to rack up insane numbers through the air. With just 15 minutes to go, Allen’s group led Denver 38-13.

The performance certainly got Cowherd’s attention. The Bills effort prompted the FOX Sports analyst to make a blunt statement about how good Buffalo is this year.

“Bills may just be the best team in the NFL by a long shot. Just casually crushing the Broncos,” the FOX Sports analyst tweeted.

Bills may just be the best team in the NFL by a long shot. Just casually crushing the Broncos. — Colin Cowherd (@ColinCowherd) December 19, 2020

Sorry, Chiefs.

Of course, Kansas City fans were upset at Cowherd’s comment. Patrick Mahomes led last year’s Super Bowl Champions to a 12-1 start and the group emerged as the favorite to repeat this season.

But, Cowherd has a point. Kansas City continues to find itself in close games and can’t seem to close out inferior opponents. Mahomes looks as good as ever but the offense seems to stall every time the Chiefs get up big. There’s still holes in Andy Reid’s defense, so it’s possible for some the league’s elite teams to compete with the AFC West leaders.

And why not Buffalo? The Bills boast a stingy defense alongside Allen’s dynamic offense. After Saturday, the group will be 11-3 and the rightful winners of the AFC East.

For now, whether they’re the best team in the league or not, the Bills will look to lock-up a decent seed as they prepare for a Super Bowl run.