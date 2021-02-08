Chiefs Fans Are Not Happy With The Super Bowl Referees

On Sunday night, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers faced off against the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV.

Tom Brady took the field for his 10th Super Bowl and first as a member of the Buccaneers. Tampa Bay entered the game as the underdog, but it’s been all Buccaneers so far tonight.

Brady connected with tight end Rob Gronkowski for the first touchdown of the night. Just a few minutes later, he connected with Gronk again for their second touchdown – giving the Buccaneers a 14-3 lead.

The latest touchdown came following a very controversial penalty against the Chiefs. Safety Tyran Mathieu appeared to intercept Brady, but a Chiefs corner was called for holding on the play.

Just a few plays later, Brady and Gronk connected for their second touchdown. Chiefs fans watching from home weren’t very happy with the penalty call. In fact most of the fans watching from home didn’t think there should have been a penalty on the play.

Here’s some of the reaction from social media.

Dang! That’s not a good call smh.. they playing physical, that’s all.. done took @Mathieu_Era pick 🤦🏾‍♂️ — Jalen Ramsey (@jalenramsey) February 8, 2021

Horrible call. Hasn’t been called all playoffs. — Chris Simms (@CSimmsQB) February 8, 2021

Fans have grown accustomed to watching teams playing against Tom Brady in the Super Bowl get called for suspect penalties during the game.

Perhaps it’s just a conspiracy theory, but Brady tends to get some lucky calls over the course of a season.

Can Kansas City overcome a few controversial calls and an 11-point deficit for the win?

We’ll find out soon.