Chiefs Fans Getting Praised For Incredible Postgame Act

The Kansas City Chiefs and the Buffalo Bills played an instant classic this past weekend in an AFC divisional-round playoff game. The two teams went back-and-froth late in the fourth quarter and ultimately need overtime to decide the contest.

On the first drive of the extra period, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes led his team down the field to the end zone. A touchdown pass to Travis Kelce gave Kansas City a 42-36 victory and dealt Buffalo yet another heartbreaking postseason loss.

Although the result didn’t go in the Bills’ favor, the mutual respect between the two teams and fanbases couldn’t be higher. As a result, Chiefs’ fans decided to turn their franchise’s own victory into a positive for the Buffalo community as well.

In honor of the Bills Mafia, Kansas City faithful raised $178,000, and counting, for Oishei Children’s Hospital in Buffalo as of Wednesday morning, according to an announcement from the hospital.

Starting Tuesday, a few days after the Bills loss, donations in increments of $13 started to be sent to the hospital from Chiefs fans. The amount was in honor of the 13 seconds that it took for the Kansas City offense to drive down the field to tie playoff game at the end of regulation.

An incredible $178,000 from over 9800 donors has been donated in just over 24 hours from #ChiefsKingdom Thank you all! These donations help the ongoing need and ensure our team has the tools, training and programs to care for the kids in WNY ❤️ pic.twitter.com/wWXvDXxjXF — Oishei Children's Hospital (@OCHBuffalo) January 26, 2022

Soon after the game, the Chiefs Kingdom Facebook group planned to donate in $13 increments to Mahomes’ charitable organization, the 15 and the Mahomies Foundation. However, when fans in Kansas City recalled the tradition of the Bills Mafia giving back to other teams, they decided to change their charitable efforts.

The Buffalo-area hospital has become a meaningful location for the Bills in recent years. The organization became further connected with Oishei Children’s Hospital last year after fans donated in $17 increments, totaling $1.1 million, in honor of Allen’s grandmother, Patricia Allen.

Bills Mafia has become well-known for making donations to charities of opposing players and teams. Now it looks like their tradition has spread elsewhere, which is certainly a welcome sight to see.

