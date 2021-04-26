Chiefs Fans Loving What Orlando Brown Said About Patrick Mahomes

The Chiefs’ newest offensive lineman is giving the fan base exactly what it wants to hear on Monday afternoon.

Kansas City made a big trade last week, acquiring offensive lineman Orlando Brown from the Baltimore Ravens.

Baltimore will reportedly receive the Chiefs’ first-round pick in this year’s draft along with a 2021 third-round pick, a 2021 fourth-round pick and a 2022 fifth-round pick. Kansas City, meanwhile, will receive Baltimore’s second-round pick in this year’s draft and a 2022 sixth-round pick, along with Brown.

It’s a big move for the Chiefs, who could use some help on the offensive line. Patrick Mahomes was under constant pressure in the Super Bowl loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Brown wants to make sure that does not happen again.

“I look forward to keeping him clean,” Brown said at his introductory press conference on Monday. “He shouldn’t have to run around because of me.”

Keeping Mahomes healthy and protected will obviously be Brown’s main goal as a member of the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Chiefs, coming off a tough Super Bowl loss to the Buccaneers, will head into the 2021 season looking to get back into championship contention.