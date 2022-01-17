For the third week in a row, the Kansas City Chiefs had a key player injure himself in pregame warmups.

Last week, star wide receiver Tyreek Hill injured his heel before the regular season finale. Two weeks ago, left tackle Orlando Brown hurt his calf before the game.

Tonight, Kansas City announced cornerback Rashad Fenton as a late addition to the injury report. Fenton is questionable for tonight’s wild card game with a back injury.

Looking around social media, most Chiefs fans had the same reaction to the Fenton news. They want to know why this keeps happening.

WTF is happening in Chiefs warmups? Hunger games? https://t.co/0KhbbMpQ1U — Tony Bolognavitch (@Bsneed51) January 16, 2022

The amount of injuries we’ve had during pre game is actually concerning. Starting to become a trend. https://t.co/FHKJtLf4lw — Kevin Alumbaugh (@kevn_rayy7) January 16, 2022

Y’all pissing me off with all these pregame injuries bro https://t.co/3yhOeoCe8J — BIG VIRGO ♍️ (@816lifee) January 16, 2022

What tf is this training staff doing? https://t.co/F0W857wDzm — ChiefsnCanes (@CHIEFSnCANES) January 16, 2022

Concerning for PIT, but even more so that they can't seem to warm up for a game without some sort of injury#ChiefsKingdom https://t.co/7qASORtpBy — Ryan – Locked On | Athletic Matrix™ | RGR Football (@RyanTracyNFL) January 16, 2022

We gotta stop doing this injury in warmups thing. https://t.co/egOo11W9Vc — Benjamin Bridgeman (@jmgluku) January 16, 2022

Fenton, a third-year pro, appeared in 14 games this season with eight starts. He’s been utilized at cornerback both outside and in the slot, and finished the regular season with 49 tackles and seven passes defensed.

The Chiefs are hosting the Pittsburgh Steelers in tonight’s AFC wild card game. If Kansas City wins, they will host the Buffalo Bills in next weekend’s divisional round.

Kickoff tonight is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. ET on NBC.