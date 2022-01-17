The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Chiefs Fans React To Sunday Night Injury News

Kansas City Chiefs helmet on the field.MIAMI, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 02: Details of Kansas City Chiefs helmet before Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

For the third week in a row, the Kansas City Chiefs had a key player injure himself in pregame warmups.

Last week, star wide receiver Tyreek Hill injured his heel before the regular season finale. Two weeks ago, left tackle Orlando Brown hurt his calf before the game.

Tonight, Kansas City announced cornerback Rashad Fenton as a late addition to the injury report. Fenton is questionable for tonight’s wild card game with a back injury.

Looking around social media, most Chiefs fans had the same reaction to the Fenton news. They want to know why this keeps happening.

Fenton, a third-year pro, appeared in 14 games this season with eight starts. He’s been utilized at cornerback both outside and in the slot, and finished the regular season with 49 tackles and seven passes defensed.

The Chiefs are hosting the Pittsburgh Steelers in tonight’s AFC wild card game. If Kansas City wins, they will host the Buffalo Bills in next weekend’s divisional round.

Kickoff tonight is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. ET on NBC.

About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.