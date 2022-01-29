Chiefs Get Another Promising Update On Safety Tyrann Mathieu

The Kansas City Chiefs had to play the majority of last weekend’s game against the Buffalo Bills without safety Tyrann Mathieu. He suffered a concussion in the first quarter due to an accidental knee to the helmet.

Thankfully, the past couple of updates on Mathieu have been encouraging. In fact, it sounds like he’ll be ready to go for the AFC Championship Game this Sunday.

ESPN insider Jeremy Fowler is reporting that Mathieu has not suffered any setbacks in concussion protocol this week. He needs clearance from an independent doctor, but the Chiefs are hopeful that’ll happen.

“Chiefs remain confident about S Tyrann Mathieu’s availability,” Fowler reported. “I’m told he had no setbacks in concussion protocol during the week of prep. Still needs clearance from independent doctor, and Chiefs hopeful that he will get that. Big for Kansas City’s backfield.”

When speaking to reporters about Mathieu’s status, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid told reporters, “We think he’ll be ready to roll.”

Mathieu is officially listed as questionable for Sunday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals. His status for this game is a key storyline to watch.

In 16 games this season, Mathieu had 76 tackles, six pass breakups, three interceptions and a sack. He’s undoubtedly one of the Chiefs’ top playmakers on defense.

Kickoff for the AFC Championship Game is at 3 p.m. ET.