Chiefs Get Discouraging Thursday Injury News

The Kansas City Chiefs begin the defense of their AFC crown this Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers. But they may be a little worse for wear by the time they host their playoff game.

On Thursday, the Chiefs injury report saw downgrades for star wide receiver Tyreek Hill and running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire. Hill was limited in practice after being a full participant on Wednesday, while Edwards-Helaire couldn’t practice at all.

Edwards-Helaire has missed the last few games due to a shoulder injury. But he was able to do limited practice on Wednesday.

Hill started every game this past season and caught a career-high 111 balls. He suffered a heel injury in Week 18 but was able to practice fully on Wednesday.

It’s never a good sign when someone practices less on the second day of practice.

Chiefs RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire (shoulder) was downgraded from a limited participant to a non-participant in practice today. Tyreek Hill (heel) went from a full participant Wednesday to a limited participant today. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) January 13, 2022

The Kansas City Chiefs narrowly missed out on getting the top seed in the AFC and a first-round bye. But in getting the second seed they get the seventh-seeded Pittsburgh Steelers, who have their own injury woes right now.

That doesn’t mean Chiefs fans should pre-order their tickets to the Divisional Round just yet. Plenty of lower seeds have taken advantage of a higher seed’s injury woes and come away with a huge upset.

With how much Tyreek Hill and Clyde Edwards-Helaire do for the Chiefs offense, they can’t afford to lose either let alone both of them.

Will the Chiefs have both players back for Sunday’s game?