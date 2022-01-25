Chiefs Reportedly Get Encouraging Injury News For Sunday

During the first drive of Sunday’s game between the Bills and Chiefs, star safety Tyrann Mathieu suffered a concussion. He took an accidental knee to the head.

At this time, Mathieu remains in concussion protocol. Fortunately for the Chiefs, the latest update on Mathieu is promising.

According to Bob Fescoe of 610 Sports Radio, the Chiefs expect to have Mathieu available for the AFC Championship Game this weekend. Rashad Fenton, who missed last Sunday’s game with a back injury, is also expected to play.

“Per a source the Chiefs are expecting Fenton and Mathieu to be able to go on Sunday,” Fescoe tweeted on Tuesday.

Getting back Mathieu should fix some of the issues in the secondary for the Chiefs. His absence was noticeable on Sunday night, as Josh Allen carved up Kansas City’s defense late in the game.

Fenton’s return should also give the Chiefs a boost. In 14 games this regular season, he had 49 combined tackles, seven pass breakups and a forced fumble.

The Chiefs are just one win away from clinching a Super Bowl appearance for the third season in a row.

Kickoff for the Bengals-Chiefs game is at 3 p.m. ET on CBS.