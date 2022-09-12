Chiefs Get Encouraging Patrick Mahomes Injury News Monday

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - SEPTEMBER 12: Quarterback Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs in action during the game against the Cleveland Browns at Arrowhead Stadium on September 12, 2021 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Patrick Mahomes had one of the best games of his career yesterday with a dominating win over the Arizona Cardinals. But a wrist injury he left the game with had Chiefs fans understandably worried.

However, the news on Monday was very encouraging. He was listed as a full participant in team activities on their first injury report of the week.

Speaking to the media after the game, Mahomes said that the X-rays on his wrist were negative. He added that it's the kind of injury that "you have to be able to play through" as an NFL quarterback.

Mahomes had 360 passing yards and five touchdowns in Kansas City's 44-21 win over the Cardinals. It was the best performance of any quarterback on Sunday.

It's only been one week, but after a performance like the one he had yesterday, Patrick Mahomes has to be the new favorite to win the NFL MVP award.

But the next few games will really let us gauge where he sits in the NFL pecking order this year.

Mahomes and the Chiefs face the rival Los Angeles Chargers this Thursday, followed by back-to-back road games against the Indianapolis Colts and a Super Bowl rematch against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

If Mahomes plays anywhere near the level he played against Arizona though, the Chiefs will be in good hands.

Will Mahomes be at full strength for Thursday's game against the Chargers?