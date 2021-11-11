Chiefs Get Encouraging News On Clyde Edwards-Helaire

The Chiefs‘ offense should receive a major boost in the near future, and no, we’re not talking about them potentially adding Odell Beckham Jr. to their roster.

Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire was designated to return from injured reserve this week. He has missed the last four weeks due to an MCL sprain.

Edwards-Helaire was spotted at practice on Wednesday for the Chiefs, a sign that he’s inching closer to his return. On Thursday, Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy shared his thoughts on the second-year tailback.

Bieniemy told reporters that Edwards-Helaire “looked great” at Wednesday’s practice. Now, this doesn’t mean he’ll play this Sunday against the Raiders. What it shows, however, is that Edwards-Helaire is on track to return to the Chiefs’ lineup very soon.

Prior to going down with an MCL injury, Edwards-Helaire was becoming an integral part of the Chiefs’ offense. In five games this season, he has 304 rushing yards on just 65 carries.

Edwards-Helaire didn’t really have that big of a role in the passing game, but he certainly takes some pressure off Patrick Mahomes. When he’s moving the chains at a consistent rate, it opens up the Chiefs’ RPO package.

Darrel Williams, Jerick McKinnon and Derrick Gore have tried to fill the void left behind by Edwards-Helaire over the past few games. Luckily for them, they won’t have to hold down the fort much longer.