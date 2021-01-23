Chiefs Get Huge Boost Before AFC Title Game vs. Bills

On Friday afternoon, the Kansas City Chiefs received great news about star quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

After leaving last weekend’s game against Cleveland, it looked like Mahomes could miss the AFC title game. However, the former NFL MVP told reporters on Friday that he cleared concussion protocol and will be on the field this Sunday against the Buffalo Bills.

But that’s not all the good news Chiefs fans received this weekend. Corner Bashaud Breeland had joined Mahomes in concussion protocol for much of the week.

On Saturday morning, Kansas City announced Breeland cleared the concussion protocol. As a result, he won’t have an injury designation heading into the AFC championship game.

CB Bashaud Breeland has cleared concussion protocol and will no longer have a game status designation. — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) January 23, 2021

It’s a massive boost for a Chiefs team that will have its hands full with a potent Buffalo Bills offense.

Kansas City also enters Sunday’s game with major questions about the health of several other players. Running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire and wide receiver Sammy Watkins both entered the weekend as “questionable.”

The rookie running back is expected to play, but it’s unclear if Watkins will be on the field this weekend. Having both back in the starting lineup would give Patrick Mahomes plenty of weapons to work with.

These two teams met earlier this season in Week 6. Kansas City got the better of Buffalo, winning 26-17.

The Chiefs and Bills kick off at 6:40 p.m. ET on CBS.