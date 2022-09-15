Chiefs Get Major Boost Before Game vs. Chargers

CINCINNATI, OH - JANUARY 02: A Kansas City Chiefs helmet sits before the game against the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cincinnati Bengals on January 2, 2022, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, OH. (Photo by Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

After crushing the Arizona Cardinals in Week 1, the Kansas City Chiefs didn't get much time to rest up - or mend from injuries - before a critical home game against the rival Los Angeles Chargers tonight.

Fortunately, at least one important player for the Chiefs was able to heal up just enough to get the green light. According to NFL Network's James Palmer, Chiefs right guard Trey Smith will play tonight.

Smith suffered an ankle injury against the Arizona Cardinals this past Sunday. He was limited to just 34 snaps in the 44-21 win.

But Smith has yet to miss a game since starting all 17 games as a rookie in 2021. That streak is now set to continue in one of the biggest games of his career.

Trey Smith was a sixth-round pick out of Tennessee in the 2021 NFL Draft. He was a three-time All-SEC selection for the Vols and stood out in a big way as a rookie.

Smith was voted to the PFWA's All-Rookie team last year after starting all 17 games and not missing a single snap all season.

He's rapidly becoming irreplaceable along the Chiefs' offensive line. Not bad for a player who fell all the way to 226th in the NFL Draft.

The Chiefs and Chargers play each other at 8:15 p.m. ET. The game will air on Amazon Prime Video.