Chiefs Get Promising News On Mecole Hardman Injury

KANSAS CITY, MO - AUGUST 10: Mecole Hardman #17 of the Kansas City Chiefs catches a punt during pregame warm ups before a preseason game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Arrowhead Stadium on August 10, 2019 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Peter Aiken/Getty Images)

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman left Wednesday's practice early due to a groin injury.

On Saturday, Jeff Howe of The Athletic had an update on Hardman's status. He's reporting that Hardman's groin injury isn't anything serious.

The Chiefs will reportedly evaluate Hardman on a day-to-day basis. This is positive news considering the Georgia product was carted off the field just a few days ago.

Hardman suffered this groin injury after awkwardly landing on his leg during the red zone portion of practice.

Hardman is entering his fourth season with the Chiefs. Last year, he had 59 catches for 693 yards and two touchdowns.

The Chiefs will need Hardman to step up this season, especially with Tyreek Hill no longer on the roster.

"A guy like Tyreek with a lot of targets, I think it's a lot of targets to go around," Hardman said. "Obviously, we've got a good group of guys, receivers-wise, so it's definitely going to be a good year to come up a little bit and just have fun with it and just take advantage of the opportunity."

The Chiefs should issue an official update on Hardman as Week 1 inches closer.