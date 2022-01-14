Chiefs Get Promising News On WR Tyreek Hill

The Kansas City Chiefs’ AFC title defense begins on Sunday when the Pittsburgh Steelers face them at Arrowhead Stadium. With star running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire already moved out, fans are eager for news on all-world wideout Tyreek Hill.

Speaking to the media on Friday, head coach Andy Reid had a promising update on Hill. He said that “unless something happens” Hill will play on Sunday. Reid added that backup running back Darrel Williams is in the same boat.

Hill didn’t miss a game this season but left Week 18 early with an ankle injury. Yesterday he was limited in practice after practicing fully the day before.

But by the looks of things, Hill is on the mend. Or at least mended enough to suit up for the Chiefs on Sunday.

Hill had 1,239 receiving yards and nine touchdowns on a career-high 111 receptions this year.

The Kansas City Chiefs are the biggest favorite of any team competing on Wild Card weekend as 12.5-point favorites against the Steelers. But a lot of that favoritism hinges on the health of their team compared to Pittsburgh’s.

The Steelers are on the mend right now and may even have the services of star wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster for the first time in over three months.

It would be almost unprecedented for the Chiefs to lose this game. But we’ve seen injuries be the doom of overwhelming favorites before.

Will Tyreek Hill’s health play a factor in Sunday’s Chiefs-Steelers game?